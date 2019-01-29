× Gardner accuses SLMPD of obstruction in officer’s shooting death

ST. LOUIS – In a letter to the St. Louis police chief and the city’s public safety director, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner called the police department “obstructionist” and claimed investigators had a “pre-disposed conclusion” regarding the fatal shooting of an officer by a colleague.

Officer Katlyn Alix, who was off-duty, was shot in the chest around 1 a.m. on Thursday, January 24, while inside the home of Officer Nathaniel Hendren.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Hendren with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in Alix’s death. Hendren turned himself over to authorities on Monday.

According to Gardner, “there was probable cause at the scene that drugs or alcohol may be a contributing factor in a potential crime,” regarding Hendren’s shooting of Alix.

If convicted, Hendren faces 3 to 10 years in prison on the manslaughter charge.

You can read Gardner’s letter to Chief John Hayden and Public Safety Director Jimmy Edwards below: