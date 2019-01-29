Missouri American Water provides winter tips to prevent frozen pipes

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - As dangerous cold unfolds Tuesday night and temperatures expecting to drop between 0 and -10 across the area Missouri American Water warns residents about freezing pipes.
FOX2'S Kathrine Hessel spoke with Brian Russell from Missouri American Water about handy tips to avoid frozen pipes.
Before frigid weather sets in:
- Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. If a pipe freezes or bursts shut the water off immediately.
- Know which areas in your home, such as basements, crawl spaces, unheated rooms, and outside walls, are most vulnerable.
- Eliminate cold air sources near water lines by repairing broken windows, insulating walls, closing off crawl spaces and eliminating drafts near doors.
If your pipes do freeze:
- Shut your water off immediately. Don’t attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off, as freezing can often cause unseen cracks in pipes or joints.
- Apply heat to frozen pipe by warming the air around it or applying heat directly to the pipe. You can use a hair dryer, space heater or hot water. Be sure to not leave space heaters unattended and avoid the use of kerosene heaters or open flames.
- Once the pipes have thawed, turn the water back on slowly and check for cracks and leaks.