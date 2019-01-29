Proud to Serve: East St. Louis fire captain receives $1,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Captain Jeff Lane is our first Proud to Serve recipient for 2019 receiving $1,000 in gift cards for his service as fire captain of the Sauget Fire Department.

When Jeff is off-duty, he can often be found serving on rescue and hazmat teams for St. Clair County. He performs confined space rescues and teaches space rescue classes. He also serves as a deacon at his church. His best friend of 43 years from high school said he’s, “the best guy I’ve ever known.” The two friends have many memories together serving as best man at their weddings and supporting each other as they raised their kids. Captain Lane has two grown children and three grandkids.

Jeff’s nomination said:

“First, I don't want to 'help' this person. He'd be the first to say others need 'help' more than him. I'm nominating him because he is such a servant. Besides his normal duties at Sauget FD he is also on several rescue and HAZMAT teams for St Clair county. On his off days he performs confined space rescue or teaches safety classes (he is paid for this). He is a deacon at FBC Columbia (IL) and is always doing for others. I was lucky enough to meet Jeff on my first day of high school and he's been my best friend for 43 years now. I always say of Jeff, 'He's getting a cat out of a tree or helping a little old lady across the street somewhere as we speak.' He is an absolute role model and there would be many people who would say, 'That's great Jeff won, he's such a giving guy, glad to see something good happen to a guy like him.'"

Captain Jeff Lane is our Proud to Serve recipient this month receiving a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Proud to Serve Salute, click here.