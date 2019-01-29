× Report: Powerful Illinois speaker Madigan recorded in probe

CHICAGO – A Chicago newspaper is reporting that a federal affidavit says the FBI secretly recorded Illinois’ powerful House speaker in 2014 discussing a hotel development project and he possibility of its Chinese developer becoming a client of the speaker’s private law firm.

Tuesday’s Chicago Sun-Times’ report on Michael Madigan suggests a federal investigation may cast a much wider net than first thought after it led to an attempted extortion charge this month against another Chicago alderman, Ed Burke.

Madigan has been formidable powerbroker in Illinois for decades. The 76-year-old Chicago Democrat is the longest-serving current speaker of a Statehouse in the U.S. He’s held the post almost continuously since 1983.

In a statement to the Sun-Times, a Madigan attorney, Heather Wier Vaught, denied any wrongdoing by the speaker, adding that neither he nor his law firm is under investigation to their knowledge.