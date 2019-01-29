School districts prepping school buses for freezing temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. - The area is on winter watch Tuesday morning as the temperatures fall, and school buses in the Rockwood and Parkway School Districts have been plugged into engine warmers overnight so they will be ready to start.

FOX 2's Derrion Henderson spoke with Transportation director Mike Heyman head of Rockwood's Cold Start Team that arrived early to start the buses and made sure there were problems.

The team arrived at 4:00 a.m. to start, monitor, defrost and de-ice all of the school buses. Each bus mirrors and windshields were cleared and the interior comfortable and warm ready for students to board.