‘Slam the Rams’ at Hotshots with deals for losses and at darts for Kroenke

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Are you planning on hate-watching the Super Bowl because of the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots? Well, several area bars are more than happy to indulge you. Hot Shots is going a step further and putting Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s face back on dart boards and urinals at their locations in Missouri and Illinois.

“Slam the Rams” is happening at Hot Shots on February 3rd. They’re offering drink specials for every touchdown and loss against the former St. Louis NFL franchise. The more they give up the more you win.