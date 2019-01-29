St. Louis LGBT community reacts to attack on Jussie Smollett of ‘Empire’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Police in Chicago are investigating after actor Jussie Smollet said he was attacked around 2 a.m. in downtown. Police said they are looking into if the incident might be a hate crime.

Officers said the actor told them the individuals who attacked him were yelling racial and homophobic slurs.

According to FOX 2's sister station, WGN Chicago, Smollet told police the suspects threw a chemical on him and put a noose around his neck. ‘Empire’ is shot in Chicago and Smollet was reported to be back in the city filming. He plays an openly gay musician on the show. In 2015, Smollet told Ellen DeGeneres he identifies as gay but chooses to keep his personal life private.

On Tuesday, dozens of celebrities took to Twitter to show their support for the actor.

Police told WGN Chicago they are working to gather surveillance video and identify potential witnesses in the case.

