St. Louis police union leader criticizes charges against officers

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A leader of the union that represents St. Louis police officers is calling the decision to charge two officers in a shooting case “an unprecedented abuse of power.”

Joseph Schmitt and William Olsten were charged Monday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Schmitt also faces a weapons charge.

The officers were off-duty at a bar in April. The charges claim Schmitt and Olsten approached a van where a bar patron was sitting. An investigation by the circuit attorney’s office found that the patron’s gun went off when Olsten slammed that person to the ground, injuring Olsten. Schmitt allegedly responded by shooting the patron, who survived.

St. Louis Police Officers Association business manager Jeff Roorda said Tuesday that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner ignored statements from the officers and two of their colleagues, along with forensic and video surveillance evidence, in choosing to charge the officers instead of the patron. He says the officers were the real victims of the crime.

