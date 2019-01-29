STL Moms – Give Kids A Smile event to offer free dental care to kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - To raise awareness about the epidemic of untreated dental disease and increase access to oral health care Give Kids A Smile is hosting a free dental clinic for children in need.

The two-day free dental clinic will be held on Friday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9, at Saint Louis University`s Center for Advanced Dental Education.

The event is designed to meet the dental health needs of newborns through school-aged children up to 14-years-old, who are Medicaid-eligible, qualify for the free school lunch program or need dental assistance due to other special circumstances.

Erica Steen Executive Director at Give Kids A Smile Erica Steen discussed the various treatment available to the children at the event such as X-rays, professional cleanings, fluoride treatments, as well as fillings, root canals, and oral surgery.

Give Kids A Smile

Friday, February 8th

Saturday, February 9th

Saint Louis University's Center for Advanced Dental Education