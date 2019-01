Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - Tuesday is National Puzzle Day and the Puzzle Warehouse in St. Louis is thrilled to announce their recent move to Fenton, MO with over 40,000 sq. feet to stock thousands of your favorite title and brands.

Tim Ezell was live in Fenton with the largest selection of puzzles in the world. Puzzle Warehouse stocks nearly 80 jigsaw puzzle brands and top name brands like Ravensburger, Sunsout, Master Pieces, Springbok and Piatnik.