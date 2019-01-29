× Two officers charged after shooting outside of south St. Louis bar ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two officers, Joseph Schmitt, and William Olsten, have been charged with assault and armed criminal action after a shooting outside a South City bar in spring 2018. Schmitt also faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Bail has not been set in the case and it is not clear if they are in custody. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers Joseph Schmitt and William Olsten approached a vehicle while off duty in the Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar & Grill’s parking lot early Friday morning of April 27, 2018. Both Schmitt and the person in the car were armed with guns. Olsten was shot during a scuffle with the person in the vehicle. Police say Schmitt then shot the person in the vehicle.

The call came in for a shooting outside Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar and Grill near Beck Avenue and S. Kingshighway Boulevard in South City last spring. St. Louis City Police Chief John Hayden said four officers with his department were off duty and dining at the bar.

At some point, according to Hayden, there was a confrontation outside the bar between one of his officers and a 22-year-old man. Hayden said the man began shooting at one of the officers striking Olsten in the wrist and shoulder. Schmitt returned fire, striking the suspect in the lower extremities and shoulder.

Hayden said the suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene. He is facing an assault charge.

It is unknown if the officers identified themselves to the suspect during the interaction or if the suspect and officers were previously known to each other. Fox 2 spoke with the father of the suspect who said his son had been at the bar celebrating his birthday with two friends. The friends left the bar and said the suspect was sitting in his van outside the bar when they left.

All four officers present at the shooting are on administrative leave while the Force Investigative Unit conducts its investigation. Hayden said they are reviewing surveillance footage from the scene.

Hayden said department policy requires officers to drink responsibly whether they are armed or not. Investigators will be looking into how much all parties involved had to drink.

