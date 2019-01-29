× Tyson recalls chicken nuggets over possible rubber contamination

WASHINGTON – Tyson Foods is recalling more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets over concerns that they may be contaminated with rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Tuesday.

The recall covers 5-pound plastic packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets.

The news release states that the recalled items have “a ‘best if used by’ date of Nov. 26, 2019, case code ‘3308SDL03’ and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59 (inclusive).” The products were shipped nationwide and have the establishment number “P-13556” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Tyson ordered the recall after consumers complained of “extraneous material” in the

food, but no adverse reactions have been confirmed.

Consumers are encouraged to check their freezers for the potentially tainted nuggets, and anyone with questions is encouraged to call Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.

The USDA included the following information for anyone who may be affected by the recall: