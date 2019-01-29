Visa runs program to help women launch new businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Build A Bear Workshop founder and St. Louisan Maxine Clark built her business into a multi-billion-dollar chain. It's just one of the successful companies owned and run by a woman. A new program aims at helping females achieve their goals by going it alone with help from experts to learn the ropes.

Suzan Kereere, a Visa representative, and small business owner Doria Roberts join Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to explain why it's so important for female business owners to get the tools and resources needed to succeed.