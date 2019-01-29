With schools closes because of extreme cold, parents forced to find activities for children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – The Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville is expecting a busy day on Wednesday. The extreme cold has already led to multiple school districts canceling classes on Wednesday. Some families will be looking for somewhere to let their kids burn off some energy.

“We have a 3-hour pass that’s bowling, laser tag and arcade for $16 dollars or you can do all of those things all day for $22,” said Edison’s Entertainment Complex Manager Michael Corley.

The complex has a full menu of food and drinks. It was busy Tuesday night with families also making plans for Wednesday.

“I’m kind of happy that I don’t have to pack lunches and wake everybody up early,” said parent Darah Gestes. “I’m actually kind of happy that we don’t have school tomorrow.”