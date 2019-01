Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Nathaniel Reid, chef and owner of the Nathaniel Reid Bakery came to the studio this morning to help us celebrate National Croissant Day. Visit the bakery today, and benefit Meals on Wheels of Greater St. Louis.

The chef also sheds light on the real history behind the famously French pastry.

National Croissant Day at Nathaniel Reid Bakery

20% of proceeds benefitting Meals on Wheels of Greater St. Louis

11243 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood

(314) 858-1019

www.NRBakery.com