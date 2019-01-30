Celebrate the season at the Winter in the Woods Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Naturalist Nicki Wheaton dropped by the studio to promote the Missouri Department of Conservation's 2019 Winter in the Woods Festival.

The department is expanding on the traditional Maple Sugar Festival to create a new event with even more activities for the whole family. The festival will still include a maple sugaring demonstration, but you will also get to explore other aspects of the winter season.

The event is free and family friendly. Attendees are advised to dress for the weather as many of the activities are outdoors.

Winter in the Woods Festival

Saturday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rockwoods Reservation off Highway 109 in Wildwood

Parking available at Pond Elementary School and St. Louis Community College in Wildwood

Free shuttles will be available from the off-site lots

For more information call (636)-458-2236 or visit mdc.mo.gov