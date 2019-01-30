× Chesterfield police captain passes away following cancer battle

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A captain with the Chesterfield Police Department died Tuesday night following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The department called Ed Nestor “a leader of men, a voice of reason, and a selfless cop.”

Nestor had been with the police department since its founding in 1989.

Nestor received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and his master’s from Webster University. He worked as an adjunct professor at UMSL in criminology and criminal justice for over 20 years.