Dangerous cold to be followed by dusting of snow this evening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Temperatures and wind chills will remain below zero for much of the morning under mostly sunny skies. This afternoon, the winds will diminish, and temperatures will start the slow climb back above zero, heading for an afternoon high near 8°.

For the evening rush into early tonight, a fast-moving system will bring a quick hit of light snow to areas along and south of I-70 There should be a light dusting to spotty 1” totals are possible. Low temperatures will hang near 5° above with light winds.

Long Range Interest:

Some freezing drizzle concerns as warm air tries to return Thursday night into Friday morning.

Big weekend warm-up: High temperatures may reach nearly 60° this weekend.