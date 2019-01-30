Donate coats to the St. Patrick Center this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. –Bob and Christina Strait of Strait Realty join us in the studio to promote their coat drive with Carrollton Bank.

January 30 through 31, you can drop off your gently used coats at any Carrollton Bank in the St. Louis Metro area and Illinois or at the Strait Realty office. All the coats will be donated to the St. Patrick Center of St. Louis.

Coat Drive to Benefit St. Patrick Center of St. Louis

January 30 and 31

For more information call (314) 441-4444

or visit www.StraitRealty.com