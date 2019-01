O’FALLON, Mo. – All lanes eastbound of Interstate 70 are closed at Highway K following a fiery crash that left one person dead Wednesday morning.

A FOX 2 viewer captured videos of the scene which showed the fiery aftermath of the car near a median on fire in that area.

It is unknown when the lanes will be opened.

FOX 2 will update this story as more information is known.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

Expect delays and seek an alternate route! Eastbound I 70 is closed at Route K due to a vehicle fire. It is expected to remain closed through rush-hour. pic.twitter.com/nzaxlP0OFV — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) January 30, 2019

It's been a rough morning for St Charles County drivers already. We are urgnng you to use 64 or 364 to bypass 70 as ALL EB lanes are closed at K due to this crash with a vehicle fire. WB was affected but all lanes reopened @fox2now #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/RSVl8FS0HN — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) January 30, 2019