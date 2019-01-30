× Hernandez & Rolen Among Six on Cardinals 2019 Hall of Fame Ballot

The Cardinals announced their ballot for their 2019 Hall of Fame class on Wednesday night. Six modern day Cardinals are on the ballot. The top two vote getters will be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame later this summer. The six former Cardinals greats on the ballot are Keith Hernandez, John Tudor, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Scott Rolen and Jason Isringhausen.

Voting begins on March 1 and continues through April 12, 2019. Cardinals fans can vote on line at http://www.cardinals.com/HOF.

The top two vote getters will be announced at the Cardinals home game against the Cincinnati Reds on April 26, 2019. The Cardinals will also reveal a veteran player to also be inducted at the 2019 Cardinals Hall of Fame ceremony. A veteran player is defined as someone who has been retired from the Cardinals for at least 40 years. A special red ribbon committee chooses the veteran player for induction.