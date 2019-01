Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday in the trial of the man charged with the murder of St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder.

20-year-old Trenton Forster is accused of killing officer Snyder in October of 2016 and faces counts of 1st Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

Prosecutors have submitted a list of more than 300 potential witnesses in the case, with most being law enforcement officers.

Testimony is expected to begin on Monday in Clayton.