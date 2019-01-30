Lambert Airport flights canceled or delayed as dangerous Arctic blast slams Midwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Flights are being grounded at St. Louis Lambert International Airport as the bitter cold snarls air travel.

Airlines have called off more than 1,500 flights with more than 1,000 in Chicago that had been scheduled Tuesday night through Wednesday.

According to the flight tracking site Flightaware.com. since 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning about 120 flights in and out of St. Louis has been canceled.

We are told, aircrafts' can generally take off in low temperatures, however the bitter cold limits how long ground crews can stay outside loading baggage or servicing the aircraft.

