Missing 13-year-old found dead after fight with parents fell from tower, police say

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Police have released the cause of death for 13-year-old Corey Brown, whose body was found Sunday, several days after he left his family’s Marshalltown, Iowa home.

Investigators say Brown died from a blunt force trauma injury after falling from a communication tower. The search for Brown began Wednesday, January 23 after it was determined he left his family’s home following an argument the night before.

Searchers discovered his body four days later at a communication tower site located in Marshalltown.

Police say their investigation determined Brown climbed over a secure fence to enter the site and climbed the communication tower, then fell from an undetermined height.

He suffered a traumatic head injury in the fall.

The State Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Brown's body Tuesday. Officials only released preliminary findings, results from toxicology tests won't be available for six to eight weeks.

The investigation of the incident remains active, but police say there is no information that indicates criminal activity played a role in Brown’s death.

Services for Brown are being held Friday and Saturday. A visitation will be held at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Marshalltown on Friday starting at 4 p.m. A vigil will be held at the church at 7 p.m.

The funeral mass will be held at the church Saturday at 10:30 a.m.