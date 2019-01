× Need a job? Ballpark Village is hiring

Ballpark Village is hosting a career fair from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 30.

They are looking to hire more than 100 workers for the upcoming baseball season.

They are hiring workers for the Budweiser Brew House, Fox Sports Midwest Live!, P-B-R St. Louis, and the New Shark Bar.

All you need is your ID and a recent resume.