Proposal to drop most vehicle inspections draws opposition

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Concerns are being raised about a legislative proposal to eliminate most vehicle inspection requirements in Missouri.

The Columbia Missourian reports that every-other-year inspections of non-commercial vehicles that are older than five years would be dropped under the bill, although St. Louis drivers would still be required to undergo emissions inspections.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. J. Eggleston, of Maysville, and opponents offered dueling statistics about whether the inspections improved safety during a committee hearing Monday. Eggleston also said they are costly. But Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Missouri executive director Ronald Reiling described the inspections as a bargain, saying the typical price is $12.

The proposed bill also would require inspections of all homemade trailers. Current law only requires inspection of trailers longer than 16 feet.