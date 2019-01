Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington University women's basketball player Rachael Sondag is atop the school's three point shot mark. She recently made her 195th career three pointer, breaking the old school record. Sondag, a senior at Washington University, is a Webster Groves high school alum and leads her team in long distance shooting.

The Bears as a team are rolling as well, now in the NCAA Division III top 25 rankings. Wash. U. is also riding an eight game winning streak.