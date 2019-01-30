× St. Louis Cardinals announce nominees for 2019 Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night announced six finalists for the team’s Hall of Fame Class of 2019, a little more than a month before fan balloting begins the process to decide this year’s two inductees.

Between March 1 and April 12, fans will decide among the following players:

Keith Hernandez/1B

Jason Isringhausen/P

Matt Morris/P

Edgar Renteria/SS

Scott Rolen/3B

John Tudor/P

Hernandez, Isringhausen, Rolen and Tudor also appeared on last year’s ballot.

The two players selected by fans will join a veteran player chosen by a select panel in this year’s class. The organization may also select someone for induction.

Inductees will be announced April 26. The formal ceremony will take place on August 24.