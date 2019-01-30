St. Louis Cardinals announce nominees for 2019 Hall of Fame
ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night announced six finalists for the team’s Hall of Fame Class of 2019, a little more than a month before fan balloting begins the process to decide this year’s two inductees.
Between March 1 and April 12, fans will decide among the following players:
- Keith Hernandez/1B
- Jason Isringhausen/P
- Matt Morris/P
- Edgar Renteria/SS
- Scott Rolen/3B
- John Tudor/P
Hernandez, Isringhausen, Rolen and Tudor also appeared on last year’s ballot.
The two players selected by fans will join a veteran player chosen by a select panel in this year’s class. The organization may also select someone for induction.
Inductees will be announced April 26. The formal ceremony will take place on August 24.