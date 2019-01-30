St. Louis Zoo takes precautions to protect animals from bitter cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – On one of the coldest days in over 20 years, employees at the St. Louis Zoo are busy making sure animals are being cared for and protected from the dangerously cold weather. But while some animals were brought into indoor enclosures, others embraced the cold, like the tigers and camels.

“A lot of times you'll see those animals adapted to cold weather actually being more active in the cooler weather than you would in the summer heat,” Anne Tieber, curator of birds.

In the historic buildings that house the birds, monkeys, and reptiles, zookeepers keep the temperature around 70 degrees, with a little of humidly for the tropical plants and some animals.

All of the historic buildings are open and visitors are taking advantage of getting out of the cold while looking at the exhibits. Even art students are spending time in the bird exhibit to drawing and painting the various tropical birds on display.

One surprisingly warm place the zoo is the Penguin and Puffin Coast, the building is kept at a balmy 45 degrees year-round. So, right now it seems incredibly warm to the 7 degrees outside but flips to feeling cold in the summer.