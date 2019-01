Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Professional counselor for Soul Searchers Rachel Glik joins us in the studio to inform us about the psychological benefits to decluttering along with some tips and tricks for getting started.

The Netflix series "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo" has sparked a decluttering craze across the nation, and it turns out that cleaning spree can increase joy and relational fulfillment.

For more information contact Glik at (314) 341-4205 or visit www.DrRachelGlik.com.