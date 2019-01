Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -Escape the frigid temperature and head over to the Missouri Botanical Garden Wednesday, January 30.

The Missouri Botanical Garden would like to invite the St. Louis community to enjoy free admission and access to its tropical Climatron all day. The Climatron is a balmy 85 degrees every day, making it the perfect place to take a tropical escape without leaving the metro area.

re-opened Museum Building.