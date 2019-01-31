42nd Annual St. Louis RV Vacation & Travel Show at America’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis RV Vacation & Travel Show is one of the largest, public, recreational vehicle consumer shows in the country. This event is known to be the go-to place to shop for a new 2019 RV, trade up to your dream RV, or just learn about the joys of traveling RV-style.

FOX 2's Derrion Henderson spoke with Warren Patton about what style of recreational vehicles will be featured and the many truck campers that will be on display and for sale.

The St. Louis RV Vacation & Travel Show will be held at America`s Center January 31- February 3.

