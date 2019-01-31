Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area

Blues put Perron on injured reserve with upper-body injury

Posted 5:39 pm, January 31, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: David Perron #57 of the St. Louis Blues skates with the puck against Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders during the first period of the game at Barclays Center on January 15, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS _ The Blues have placed winger David Perron on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong announced the roster move Thursday. Perron has missed the past three games.

Before the injury, Perron had six goals and 10 assists during a career-best 13-game point streak. The 30-year-old is second on the team with 35 points on 17 goals and 18 assists.

The Blues haven’t played since Jan. 23 and return from their league-mandated bye week Saturday at Columbus.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHLand https://twitter.com/AP_Sports