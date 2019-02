× Blues Return to Practice and Second Half of Season

The Blues returned to their practice ice in Hazelwood, MO on Thursday to prepare for the second half of their NHL season. St. Louis has 33 games remaining in the 82 game season. They sit just three points out of a playoff spot in the NHL’s Western division, despite an up and down first half of the campaign that cost head coach Mike Yeo his job.

The Blues begin the second half of their season on Saturday, February 2nd. They play the Blue Jackets in Columbus. The Blues then play two more road games at the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning next week before returning home on February 9th to face the Nashville Predators.