Blues will move radio broadcasts to 101 ESPN next season

ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Blues announced Thursday that they will move their radio broadcasts from AM 1120 KMOX to WXOS 101.1 (101 ESPN) next season. The agreement is for four seasons with an option for a fifth, beginning with the 2019-20 season.

In a news release, the team said, “This partnership will allow us and 101 ESPN to reach new audiences and create numerous content opportunities that will help meet the demands of our loyal fan base.”

In a response on Twitter, the Blues confirmed that Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale will still call the games.

The team’s games will remain on KMOX for the remainder of the current season.