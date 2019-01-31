Freezing drizzle may cause slick roads overnight into Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Freezing drizzle is in the forecast for the St. Louis area Thursday night into early Friday. A light glaze of ice is possible, especially along and south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois. Untreated roads, sidewalks, parking lots will be slick. That plus fog could mean problems for the Friday morning rush-hour.

The National Weather Service says that the forecast calls for:

"Warmer air is surging north from the Gulf of Mexico and will collide with the arctic air mass entrenched over the lower Missouri and middle Mississippi River Valleys to produce light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and fog tonight across much of southeast and east-central Missouri, as well as southern Illinois. Forecast confidence continues to increase on the likelihood of a light ice accumulation or glaze impacting these areas which will cause hazardous driving conditions on untreated surfaces. Fog will also reduce visibility overnight. The light precipitation looks to develop this evening and continue into Friday morning."

