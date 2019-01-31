Governor Parson aims to hire more people with disabilities in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -

Missouri Governor Mike Parson paid a visit to St. Louis to announce the Show Me State is becoming a leader when it comes to employing people with disabilities.

Governor Parson visited Paraquad, the leading disability services provider in the St. Louis area, to discuss his commitment to making Missouri a model employer state to hire more people with disabilities. He said the state will work with Paraquad and national experts to implement the program by the end of the year.

"Making Missouri a model employer is vital to ensuring we are offering individuals living with disabilities options of secure competitive employment in the workforce. My administration's vision for developing our workforce includes each and every Missourian," Parsons said.

Governor Parson didn't have specific numbers on how many people the state or private sector would hire under the new program but he believes thousands of jobs will be made available for people with disabilities across the state.