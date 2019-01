ST. LOUIS – Firefighters are working to put heavy smoke following a house fire in north St. Louis.

Fire crews were called to 5800 block of Wabada Avenue just before 7:00 a.m. on reports of heavy smoke and flames from a house.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

5800blk of Wabada – Two story brick dwelling; heavy #fire on the first floor. One line deployed. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/UXUDgCbNML — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 31, 2019