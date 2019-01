× Judge doubles bond for St. Louis police officer following fatal shooting of fellow officer

ST. LOUIS – A judge has doubled the bond for the St. Louis police officer accused of fatally shooting a fellow officer.

Nathaniel Hendren’s bond was raised from $50,000 to $100,000 during a hearing at the St. Louis Circuit courthouse.

According to the judge, Hendren can pay 10-percent of the new bond to be placed on house arrest.

The judge also ruled Hendren must give up any firearms in his possession.