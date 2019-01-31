 Lindenwood University to host ‘Black Male Success Conference’ Feb 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Lindenwood University is hosting a conference by the St. Louis Regional Consortium of Higher Education, 'Hard in Da Paint,' which focuses on black male college success.

The conference includes workshops on toxic masculinity, personal brand management, mental health stigma in the black male community, the intersection of hip-hop and masculinity, and a panel discussion called 'The State of the Black Man.'

Associate Vice President Dr. Shane Williamson joined FOX 2 in the Morning with the details.

Black Male Success Conference

St. Louis Regional Consortium of Higher Education

Saturday 1:00 PM - 9:15PM

Lindenwood University

St. Charles

Waka Flocka Flame Concert

Saturday 8:00 PM

J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts