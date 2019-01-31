 Lindenwood University to host ‘Black Male Success Conference’ Feb 2

ST. LOUIS - Lindenwood University is hosting a conference by the St. Louis Regional Consortium of Higher Education, 'Hard in Da Paint,' which focuses on black male college success.
The conference includes workshops on toxic masculinity, personal brand management, mental health stigma in the black male community, the intersection of hip-hop and masculinity, and a panel discussion called 'The State of the Black Man.'
Associate Vice President Dr. Shane Williamson joined FOX 2 in the Morning with the details.
Black Male Success Conference
St. Louis Regional Consortium of Higher Education
Saturday 1:00 PM - 9:15PM
Lindenwood University
St. Charles
Waka Flocka Flame Concert
Saturday 8:00 PM
J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts