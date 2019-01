× Money Saver – Levi Warehouse Sale

ST. LOUIS – Want to slide into a pair of Levi jeans on the cheap?

Right now at Levi online, get up to 75-percent off closeout styles during its warehouse sale.

Check out styles for men, women, and kids discounted from nearly $80 for as low as $20.

This sale is online only for a limited time, all sales are final.

Shipping is free on order more than $100 otherwise add $7.50

You will need to enter an email address to see these offers.

