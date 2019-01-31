Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Are you looking to sail into a new career? You can work at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. The Riverboats are hosting a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Riverboats. They're looking for applicants for more than 35 open positions, including bartender, cashier, cruise coordinator, deckhand, galley worker, mate, sales associate, server and staff photographer.

Riverboats at the Gateway Arch Job Fair

11:00am - 2:00pm Saturday

50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd.

Downtown St. Louis

www.GatewayArch.com/employment