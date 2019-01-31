St. Louis Fire Department vehicle hit while firefighters work icy accident on 1-64
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters were involved in a crash late Wednesday night.
Our partners at the Post Dispatch report a fire department vehicle was rear-ended while responding to a crash on Interstate 64 near Vandeventer.
Firefighters handled at least five other crashes along Interstate 70, including accidents with injuries.
Another crash near the Saint Charles County border closed one lane of the Blanchette bridge for some time.
Fire department officials advised that multiple patches of black ice were frozen on both sides of Interstate 70 on Wednesday night. They requested MoDOT to salt.