100 Years of Magic: Disney on Ice skates to the Enterprise Center

ST.LOUIS -It’s a celebration of 10 decades of Disney; 100 Years Of Magic is the theme of this year’s extravaganza.
Over 50 of Disney`s unforgettable characters will hit the ice with dancing and singing favorites like “Let It Go".
Disney On Ice is underway through Feb 3 at the Enterprise Center.
FOX 2's Kathrine Hessel caught up with the cast and crew Friday to give us a closer look at this season’s show.
Disney On Ice presents "100 Years of Magic"
Jan 31-Feb 3
Enterprise Center
Tickets start at $15
www.Ticketmaster.com