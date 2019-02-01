100 Years of Magic: Disney on Ice skates to the Enterprise Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS -It’s a celebration of 10 decades of Disney; 100 Years Of Magic is the theme of this year’s extravaganza.

Over 50 of Disney`s unforgettable characters will hit the ice with dancing and singing favorites like “Let It Go".

Disney On Ice is underway through Feb 3 at the Enterprise Center.

FOX 2's Kathrine Hessel caught up with the cast and crew Friday to give us a closer look at this season’s show.

Jan 31-Feb 3

Enterprise Center

Tickets start at $15

www.Ticketmaster.com