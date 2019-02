Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Valentine's day is only weeks away. If you have no clue what to get your loved ones. Have no fear, Beef Jerky Flower Bouquets from "The Manly Man Company" wants to help.

Their meaty bouquets are available in 3 flavors and have 3 vases to choose from.

The company also as an option where you can add a "Man Card" beer bottle opener.