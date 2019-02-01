Birdwatchers spot rare half-male, half-female cardinal

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A “half-male, half-female” cardinal has been spotted by a birdwatching couple in western Pennsylvania. The bilateral gynandromorph is one of the rarest and elusive occurrences in nature. The cardinal’s sex and colors are split down the middle.

Jeffrey and Shirley Caldwell tell National Geographic that the bird showed up in their backyard a few weeks ago in a tree 30 feet from their home.

Half of the Cardinal’s body is male and the other half is female. It can occur in several species of birds. The abnormality becomes more noticeable when the adult males and females look distinct from each other.