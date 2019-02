× St. Gabriel’s evacuated after false Carbon dioxide scare

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Departments is at the scene of St. Gabriel’s School located in the 4000 block of Tamm Ave on Friday for reports of a possible carbon dioxide leak.

Bommortaio Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where people were evacuated from the church building.

The crews later reported the CO2 lines were secured and it was a false alarm.

Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.