Celebrate ‘Ice Cream for Breakfast Day’ at Clementine’s

ST. LOUIS – Tamara Keefe owner of Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery dropped by the studio to promote "Ice Cream for Breakfast Day."

The creamery has developed two new breakfast flavors in honor of the event. Stop by the Demun location on Saturday morning for free coffee, free personalized pancakes from Dancakes, and prizes for the best PJs. Customers can also enter for a chance to win Clementine's ice cream for a year by posting a kissy-face picture with the hashtag #puckerforapint!

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

Saturday February 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

730 Demun Ave. Clayton

www.clementinescreamery.com