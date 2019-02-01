Construction to cause road closure in Clayton this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - Drivers should prepare for construction in Clayton this weekend.

The St. Louis County Transportation Department said Hanley Road will be closed between Forsyth and Carondelet. They said crews will be building a pedestrian bridge in the area.

Staff with the transportation department said the bridge will connect the current Centene building with the new one.

Staff has encouraged drivers to take it slow through the area because crews will be on site working and using heavy equipment. The road closed at 8 p.m. Friday night and is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.