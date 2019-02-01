Dance teacher facing rape charge in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old East St. Louis man for rape of a minor.

According to prosecutors, Nicholas Gates had intercourse with the victim, who was less than 17 years of age, between August 1, 2014 and November 30, 2015.

Gates was identified as the owner and dance instructor at Hip Hop Foundation Fanatics. Police said the victim was a student at the dance studio.

Gates was charged with second-degree statutory rape. He’s being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Sgt. Robbin Hagen, a spokesman for the Sunset Hills Police Department, said the investigation was ongoing. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400.